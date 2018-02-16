Flying High Again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ski jump has gone through a number of changes in the past thirty years. First and foremost, the form of the jump has changed from parallel skis to a “V” formation, which gives athletes greater loft and farther distances.

It’s an evolution physical therapist Terry Kern knows well. Kern competed in Innsbruck 1976, placing overall 30th in the games.

A native of Duluth, Minnesota, Kern was on skis by two-years and taking his first jump by the age of 4. Hailing from a mecca for the Scandinavian sport, ski jumping was as much a part of winter as snowball fights and hot cocoa.

Post-1976, Kern continued to train, tour and compete. However, in the early 80’s, he met his wife, a New Mexican, and settled in the Land of Enchantment.

His career evolved from the slopes to physical therapy, taking an interest in the practice while in his own recovery in the early ’70s.

He now treats a variety of conditions, but when asked if he’s ever worked on ski jumpers, he merrily giggles, “no.”