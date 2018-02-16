February 16th Morning Rush: Victims identified in Florida school shooting

1. The names of the 17 people killed in the mass school shooting in Parkland Florida have been released. Three adults and 14 students were killed Wednesday. Students are now calling assistant coach Aaron Feis their hero after they say he bravely put himself between bullets and the students he was trying to save.

2. The clock is ticking for Governor Martinez now down to 20 days to act on legislation waiting for her signature. The most pressing is the budget. The $6.3 billion bipartisan budget measure sits on the Governor’s desk. It includes teacher, state worker and state police officer pay raises and extra funding for the back-logged Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. Another bill sets aside $40 million dollars for improved school security.

3. Rain and high mountain snow showers will favor southern New Mexico through the day today as northern New Mexico begins gradually drying out.

4. In one of the most intense flu seasons in recent history, figures released Thursday show the flu vaccine is only 36 percent effective in preventing severe illness. Only once this decade has the vaccine been so ineffective. Another report shows flu activity across the country began in October and increased in early November. It then rose sharply from December through February.

5. A generous couple is making it easier for cats to be adopted into new homes by footing the bill for the adoption fees. Monica and Layla Romero-Galloway recently dropped nearly $400 to pay the fee for every cat up for adoption at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, which will cover 17 cats. The big-hearted couple says they hope with the adoption fees taken care of, more people will take the cats home.

