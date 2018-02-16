5 suspects in Edgewood shooting arrested; 2 suspects still at large

Related Coverage State Police identify victim of fatal shooting at Smith’s in Edgewood



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have identified seven suspects in connection to the deadly shooting of a gas station attendant in Edgewood.

NMSP says five of the seven suspects have been arrested. They include 30-year-old Morgan Ramirez, 29-year-old Daniel Gonzales, 46-year-old Donald Herbert Gregory, 30-year-old Veronica Martinez and 48-year-old Eileen Sandoval.

Police say 30-year-old Daniel Martinez and 30-year-old Misty Roseanne Nevarez are still at large. The suspects were identified thanks to tips from the community.

This comes after community members gathered Friday night to share stories and remember the man they knew as “Mike,” everyone’s favorite gas station attendant in Edgewood.

“I would use cash instead of my card just so I would have to get down to talk with him,” one person said.

According to New Mexico State Police, Sunday afternoon, a robber got into Michael Pelkey’s booth at the Smith’s gas station in Edgewood.

Witnesses told police the 62-year-old followed the man outside where he was shot and killed.

Now a community and Mike’s family are left wondering who could have done something like this.

“I was very, very shocked,” Patrick Pelkey said. “One, because he’s a young man. Sixty-two is not that old, and more importantly, it was such tragedy.”

Patrick is Mike’s younger brother. He was the oldest of nine brothers and sisters who grew up in Maine. Mike also had four boys of his own who flew into New Mexico to meet the people who called their father, a friend.

“We can go home knowing that dad’s memory is going to be preserved,” Mike Jr. said.

For every person who shared a story or two about how Mike helped them through tough times, Patrick had a message about how they also made an impact in his life.

“When Michael came here 15 years ago, he was very much lost in many respects,” Patrick said. “So for him to come here and become that wonderful man that everyone knows, it’s amazing the way he transformed because of the love of this community. They have no idea what they did for him.”

Photos: Suspects connected to Edgewood shooting

7 suspects connected to Edgewood shooting identified; 2 suspects still at large View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Eileen Sandoval Misty Roseanne Nevarez Veronica M. Ramirez Daniel J. Martinez Daniel J. Gonzales

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps