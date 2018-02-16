Eldorado HS students design scavenger hunt app for historic park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Students at one local high school are getting back to work on an app for the National Park Service that is designed to help kids learn about one of New Mexico’s historical parks.

For many of these students, it’s a project they never expected to be doing, but one they’re excited to be a part of.

When you walk into Rick Sleeter’s classroom at Eldorado High School, it looks like just another class. However, the work going on in there is much more technical than that.

“It’s difficult because our app guy needs every detail. So every single screen, every single script written out, it takes a lot of time out of our day to put it all together,” said Jewell Trujillo, senior.

These students are creating an app for smartphones designed to engage children in learning while visiting Chaco Canyon.

Before they even got to this point, students had to become archeologists first. Earlier in the school year, students visited the canyon, conducted actual fieldwork and then submitted their findings to park officials.

“Our kids had to write a professional archeological proposal to get into the park. They did a great job and it was accepted,” said Sleeter.

Sleeter says that’s when they decided the best way to get children involved would be creating a hands-on app.

Now, students meet three times a week designing the app.

“Go Chaco Go” will feature everything from a scavenger hunt with animated rangers featuring the voices of students, to an encyclopedia, and maps.

Kids will even be awarded trophies and prizes during the scavenger hunt.

“We want them to learn and have a great time doing it,” said Sleeter.

It’s tedious and hard work now, but students can’t wait to see the impact their app has on the lives of children.

“It’s hard to just look at pages and see screens but once it actually comes in and see a hard visual of what you’ve actually done. It’s really, really cool,” said Michael Kendall, senior.

“It’s going to be cool knowing you’re making a difference in people’s lives when they go there,” said Eshban Saroea, junior.

They’re hoping to have the app design completed by spring break. Once they’re done with the design process, it will be handed over to an app maker.

Students were able to do this thanks to an $8,500 grant from the Albuquerque Public School Education Foundation.

There is no word on when the app will be available for download.

The students also have plan to enter the app into the 2018 Congressional App Challenge.

