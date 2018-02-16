DA confirms sexual assault investigation into Santa Fe mayor

Related Coverage Santa Fe mayor accused of sex crime, State Police respond

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has confirmed the mayor of Santa Fe is the subject of a sexual assault investigation.

Gonzales pulled out of the lieutenant governor’s race earlier this week.

On Wednesday, KRQE News 13 reported there were allegations that Gonzales abused a female relative more than 35 years ago.

State Police wouldn’t say whether Gonzales was the suspect of a criminal investigation because no charges had been filed, but on Friday, District Attorney Marco Serna confirmed State Police have contacted his office about an investigation into the mayor.

