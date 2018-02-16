Cleveland, Los Lunas and Silver are leaders at State Wrestling Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The defending champion of Class 6A wrestling is in a familiar spot. The Cleveland Storm holds the lead after one day of the NMAA State Wrestling Championships. The Carlsbad Cavemen are within striking distance of the Storm, who holds a five point lead. The Los Lunas Tigers leads the ranks of Class 5A while Silver is holding on to the top spot in Class 4A.

NMAA State Wrestling Championships

Class 6A

1. Cleveland               94

2. Carlsbad                89

3. Rio Rancho            83

4. Piedra Vista           78

5. Las Cruces            70

Class 5A

1.Los Lunas        101.5

2. Aztec               92.5

3. Valencia           77.0

4. Belen               76.0

5. Farmington       68.5

 

Class 4A

1. Silver                  94

2. Cobre                61.5

3. Robertson         54.0

4. Taos                 48.0

5. Moriarty            32.0