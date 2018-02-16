Cleveland, Los Lunas and Silver are leaders at State Wrestling Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The defending champion of Class 6A wrestling is in a familiar spot. The Cleveland Storm holds the lead after one day of the NMAA State Wrestling Championships. The Carlsbad Cavemen are within striking distance of the Storm, who holds a five point lead. The Los Lunas Tigers leads the ranks of Class 5A while Silver is holding on to the top spot in Class 4A.

NMAA State Wrestling Championships

Class 6A

1. Cleveland 94

2. Carlsbad 89

3. Rio Rancho 83

4. Piedra Vista 78

5. Las Cruces 70

Class 5A

1.Los Lunas 101.5

2. Aztec 92.5

3. Valencia 77.0

4. Belen 76.0

5. Farmington 68.5

Class 4A

1. Silver 94

2. Cobre 61.5

3. Robertson 54.0

4. Taos 48.0

5. Moriarty 32.0