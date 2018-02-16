Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Snow and rain will continue across southern and portions of eastern New Mexico this afternoon. The best chance for rain and snow will be along and south of I-40. This rain and snow will continue into the evening before drier air works in for tomorrow.

Saturday will feature less clouds, more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Winds will start to kick-up across eastern New Mexico tomorrow afternoon with even stronger winds likely on Sunday.

These winds will be ahead of another storm system that will move into the Four Corners by Monday. This weather make will impact the northern half of the region with the chance for some rain and mountain snow. Most of New Mexico will contend with more wind to begin the upcoming week.