Chinese New Year offers opportunity for celebrations and awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As people celebrate Chinese New Year across the globe, local children marked the holiday by visiting the KRQE studio in colorful costumes.

Mamie Chan of the Chinese American Citizen Alliance Youth Dance Troupe and 17 children who were elaborately dressed in traditional clothing shared Chinese New Year traditions and gave details on this weekend’s activities at the Chinese American Citizens Alliance Albuquerque Lodge.

For more information, visit the Chinese American Citizens Alliance website.