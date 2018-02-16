Belen hopes to revitalize historic theater space

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Belen is trying to revitalize a historic theater.

The Onate Theater is one of the city’s landmarks. Recently, it was one of the locals’ favorite restaurants, but it closed.

A company called T-and-S Enterprises recently bought the building. It’s trying to find a long-term tenant for the Onate Theater with the help of Belen’s Chamber of Commerce.

“It means so much to us growing up that we could come and watch a movie here or come to a community event here. It was just a real big part of our lives,” said Rhona Baca-Espinosa, Belen Chamber of Commerce.

The city says the theater would be a great place for a brew-pub or a performing arts center.

It’s owner says it could also be used as an event space.

