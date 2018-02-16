Albuquerque woman becomes pioneer in skiing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Long before women had a voice in the sport of skiing, there was Elizabeth Woolsey.

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1908, Elizabeth or Betty as she would later be known, turned her passion for the Sandia Mountains into a love of the sport of skiing.

Even though by the 1930’s, the Woolsey family left New Mexico, Betty found herself conquering high peaks in countries like France. Then in 1936, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Woolsey was launched into stardom on the international stage for her skills on skis. As part of those international games, she finished seventh in the slalom thus producing the best result for the United States in that competition.

Woolsey’s career peaked in 1939 after taking the win at the U.S. National Downhill Championship at Mount Hood, Oregon.

All of these accomplishments helped her get into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum.

Woolsey passed in 1997, but not before recalling all of these stories and memories in her autobiography, Off the Beaten Track.