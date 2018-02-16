Albuquerque documentary makes waves on social media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has a fascinating history, and now we’re getting a closer look at some of the city’s most famous sights thanks to a documentary that’s popping up on social media.

Let’s take a stroll through an Albuquerque neighborhood in the 1960s.

The documentary popped up on social media recently, and features shots of the University of New Mexico, and a tourist favorite, Old Town.

It also shows things that are no longer here.

“The Civic Auditorium of Albuquerque compares with that of many a larger city.”

Janiet Saiers is the Program Chairman, for the Albuquerque Historical Society. She says the auditorium was built in the late 1950’s, and demolished in the 80’s.

For her, the auditorium’s absence is still hard to believe.

“I remember going there with my father on New Years Day, to watch a color television,” she said.

Saiers remembers the ’50s was when Albuquerque started to quickly grow.

“Many of us who were children in the 1950s, have fond memories of cruising Central, drive-in movies, coming downtown to shop,” said Saiers.

Facebook pages like ‘Albuquerque Memories’ tries to bring those fond moments back from time.

“That’s the beauty of technology that now you can share whether you live in California or Florida, and you don’t have to be right here in Albuquerque to share those experiences,” said Saiers.

Those experiences, preserved on film and in photos, are just waiting to show up in Albuquerque documentaries to come.

“Indians of the great Southwest, whose ancestors roamed this vast territory generations before the white man was to dream there was a continent this side of Europe.”

The Albuquerque Historical Society offers free walking tours of downtown Albuquerque every Saturday.

