2 guns found in student’s car at Cleveland High

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two guns were found in a student’s car at V. Sue Cleveland High School.

Friday, the district sent a letter to parents saying it happened at Cleveland High School last Thursday. They also found an airsoft weapon inside the car.

Police were contacted and the student was removed from campus.

Administrators say the search was not a result of the student making threats against anyone.

Next month, the district is holding active shooter training.

For more information, read the district’s letter to parents >>

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps