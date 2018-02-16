2 guns found in student’s car at Cleveland High

By Published: Updated:
Rio Rancho Cleveland High School
Rio Rancho Cleveland High School

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two guns were found in a student’s car at V. Sue Cleveland High School.

Friday, the district sent a letter to parents saying it happened at Cleveland High School last Thursday. They also found an airsoft weapon inside the car.

Police were contacted and the student was removed from campus.

Administrators say the search was not a result of the student making threats against anyone.

Next month, the district is holding active shooter training.

For more information, read the district’s letter to parents >>

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s