UNM: Coach Davie’s suspension to begin Saturday

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has announced the start date of Coach Bob Davie’s suspension.

UNM President Chaouki Abdallah announced that Davie’s 30-day unpaid suspension will being Saturday, Feb. 17. The suspension ends on March 18, 2018.

Last week, UNM announced Davie would be suspended for 30 days following multiple investigations.

Documents reveal Davie is accused of using the “n-word,” as well as obstructing a rape investigation involving one of his players. Coach Davie, however, denies those allegations. 

“I want to emphasize that our commitment is to cultivate a culture built upon respect and transparency at this University,” said Abdallah in a news release.

UNM says Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez will determine coaching assignments during this time period, in order to support the students and coaching staff.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s