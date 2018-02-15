UNM: Coach Davie’s suspension to begin Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has announced the start date of Coach Bob Davie’s suspension.

UNM President Chaouki Abdallah announced that Davie’s 30-day unpaid suspension will being Saturday, Feb. 17. The suspension ends on March 18, 2018.

Last week, UNM announced Davie would be suspended for 30 days following multiple investigations.

Documents reveal Davie is accused of using the “n-word,” as well as obstructing a rape investigation involving one of his players. Coach Davie, however, denies those allegations.

“I want to emphasize that our commitment is to cultivate a culture built upon respect and transparency at this University,” said Abdallah in a news release.

UNM says Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez will determine coaching assignments during this time period, in order to support the students and coaching staff.