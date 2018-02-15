Threat to ‘kill everyone at school’ found in bathroom stall at high school

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A threat written on a bathroom wall at a New Mexico high school has some students and parents concerned. It may only be joke, but after what happened Wednesday in Florida no one’s laughing.

“I mean I’m just totally freaked out by the entire situation,” said Christina Matthews, whose son attends Goddard High.

It was around 2 p.m. Wednesday when police were dispatched to Goddard High School because of a threat.

“A student at Goddard High School reported finding some writing inside one of the restrooms at the school, that included a threat of harm to the students and school personnel there, and was supposedly to be carried out today,” said Todd Wildermuth, Roswell Police public information officer.

The message read, “Don’t come to school 2-15-2018 because I’m going to kill everyone at school.” That had parents and students upset.

“He came home from school yesterday and the first words out of his mouth were, ‘Mom, please don’t make me go back to school tomorrow,’” Christina Matthews said.

She says she was watching TV when her son came home distraught.

“I was at the moment watching the Florida thing going on and I was just sobbing like, oh my gosh this is terrible how society is just turning so evil,” she said.

Goddard High sent out a robo-call explaining that the case was under investigation, but mentioned nothing of an arrest, which left some parents uneasy.

“That’s scary that it’s ongoing. I don’t want my kid going there when you’re still trying to figure it out,” Matthews said.

Others used it as a teaching moment.

“I am not going to keep my kids home and let them live in fear. We don’t want to live in fear, I don’t want to teach my kids to live in fear,” said Jennifer Clayton, whose daughter attends Goddard.

Clayton says she gave her daughter the option to go to school. She was relieved by what she saw.

“When I dropped her off there was just police swarmed around the school. They were fully armed, they were escorting children onto the property, I loved it,” Clayton said.

Officials say they did see a decline in attendance at Goddard on Thursday. Police will not say if they’ve found the student behind the threat.

Many of the kids at Goddard came from Berrendo Middle School, where a student opened fire in the gym back in 2014, seriously wounding two classmates.

