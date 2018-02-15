The Puppet and Object Theatre of Loren Kahn

Giving life to the inanimate and meaning to the mundane… it’s all in a day’s work for Loren Kahn Puppet and Object Theatre.

Their time-honored craft engages the audience in a way few other art forms can. It asks for a greater suspension of disbelief and a deeper commitment to the storytelling process. Starting from the ground up, Kahn along with Co-creator and Director Isabelle Kessler- have developed theatrical works for all ages and venues, performing their remarkable works across the globe.

They will be hosting two performances in the coming months: April 25, 10:30a.m. at the South Broadway Library and April 30, 10:30a.m. at the Main Library downtown.

Visit their Facebook page for more performance details.