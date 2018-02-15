The Latest: Roswell police interview person of interest

Related Coverage Roswell police seeking person of interest in fatal shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a Roswell homicide investigation (all times local):

10 a.m.

Roswell police say they’ve located and interviewed a man who was considered a person of interest in a fatal drive-by shooting earlier this month.

Police Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth says 21-year-old Fernando Miguel Ortega was not arrested and is not in custody after being interviewed about a Feb. 7 shooting at a mobile home park.

Police say multiple gunshots fired during the late-night incident struck two mobile homes, with at least one shot entering one of the homes striking 33-year-old Tess Jauregui.

Police say Jauregui died at the scene.

___

12:20 a.m.

Police in Roswell say they are searching for a man considered a person of interest in a fatal drive-by shooting earlier this month.

Investigators want to locate and talk to 21-year-old Fernando Miguel Ortega about a Feb. 7 shooting at a mobile home park.

Police say multiple gunshots were fired during the late-night incident and the shots struck two mobile homes.

They say at least one of the shots reached the inside of one of the homes, striking 33-year-old Tess Jauregui.

Police say Jauregui died at the scene.