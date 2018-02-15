21st Annual Great Backyard Bird Count is about to take flight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The 21st Annual Migratory Bird Count event is fun for the whole family, and it helps the birds, too!

Grab your binoculars and join the ABQ BioPark for the annual Great Backyard Bird Count this weekend. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 at the Botanic Garden. The annual bird count engages people of all abilities and ages in counting birds to create a real-time snapshot of the bird population in our neighborhood.

“Everyone can become a citizen scientist even if you have never bird watched before,” said Pamela Dupzyk, ABQ BioPark Aquarium/Botanic Garden education coordinator. “The Botanic Garden is a hotspot for bird watching.”

Numerous bird species utilize the Botanic Garden’s more than 36 acres of cultivated gardens, natural habitats, perennial ponds and diverse food sources.

The Great Backyard Bird Count, now in its 21st year, is an international annual event. The ABQ BioPark gives all information collected at the Albuquerque event to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, which compiles all submissions from across the country. Scientists use this information along with observations from other citizen-science projects to get the “big picture” about what is happening to bird populations.

For more information, visit their website.