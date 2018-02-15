Sam Logwood’s up and down senior year has been one of maturing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When looking at Lobo basketball player Sam Logwood, fans may have noticed that he looks as if he is having fun again. That was not always the case for the senior guard/forward. Logwood has missed multiple games this season for a variety of reasons.

When the Lobos were set to meet rival New Mexico State earlier in the season, Logwood took a personal leave of absence. He returned expressing a hunger for the game, but a shoulder injury would sideline Logwood for just a little longer. When he came back, he still did not seem like a person who was embracing what first year coach Paul Weir was trying to do with his team.

That has all changed. Logwood has been able to not only contribute on the basketball court, but now he has his emotions in check. “These little lulls that I’ve had this season, I’ve learned a lot about myself and areas I can improve and that’s one area I can improve the most,” said Logwood. “Just kind of not letting the emotion of the games get to me.”

Logwood scored 10 points, pulled down four rebounds and had a steal in the Lobos 78-63 victory over Utah State Wednesday night. His 10 points included three monster dunks that delighted the crowd at Dreamstyle Arena. Logwood was having fun and playing the way his coach wants him to. “I’ve just really been trying to be, honestly, a better teammate, a better players to coach Weir,” said Logwood. “I feel like that’s something that I’m really trying to embrace, like I’m trying to grow up.”

The Lobos are 8-6 in Mountain West play and 13-14 overall. They play at Wyoming Tuesday.