Romero steps down as University of New Mexico regent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — University of New Mexico Regent Alex Romero has stepped down after publicly voicing concerns about communication problems on the board.

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez had appointed Romero to the board of regents at New Mexico’s flagship university last spring. It was announced on the Senate floor Wednesday that her office was removing his name from the list of appointees awaiting confirmation hearings.

Romero told the Albuquerque Journal that he tried to work with regent leadership but was unsuccessful. He said it was time to move on.

He also encouraged the regents to gather to discuss priorities and how the board can support incoming President Garnett Stokes, who starts March 1.

Romero last year retired as president and chief executive of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce.