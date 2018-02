The Red Light Cameras take over the County Line Loft on New Mexico Living. Formed and based in Albuquerque, they’ve garnered a regional following, which will take them to Austin’s SXSW festival in March.

They’ll be opening for Nashville-based Bully this Saturday at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe. Doors open at 9pm, for audiences 15 and over.

Keep up with the band on their Facebook Page and www.RedLightCamerasBand.com