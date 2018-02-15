PNM criticizes New Energy Economy in ad over bond bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)— An advertisement in the Santa Fe New Mexican is getting a lot of attention.

The ad was published Wednesday by the firm that owns PNM and reads, “Congratulations New Energy Economy on your defeat of SB 47”.

New Energy is a local non-profit that calls the bill a bailout for PNM with customers footing the bill.

The bill would have allowed PNM to sell bonds to get back money lost in the closure of the San Juan Power Plant.

It would also provide up to $19 million in aid to residents of San Juan County.