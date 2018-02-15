Opera Southwest Premieres “Bless Me, Ultima”

It’s one of the world’s most celebrated works of Hispanic Literature. Bless Me, Ultima is now making its way to the stage in the form of a live opera, produced by Opera Southwest.

Composer Hector Armienta and Opera Southwest’s Executive Director Tony Zancanella stop by to talk about the show’s creation, and the challenges and opportunities that come from such a high-profile adaptation. Their run is currently sold out, but there is a lottery waiting list on which patrons can sign up.

Click Here to add your name to the list. Bless Me, Ultima runs February 18th through 25th at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.