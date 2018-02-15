Non-profit helping those with disabilities achieve their goals marks 40th anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Non-profit group helping those with disabilities achieve their goals is marking its 40th Anniversary with a full year of celebrations and events.

Adelante Development Center is a diverse non-profit organization that supports people with mental and physical disabilities, seniors, and disadvantaged populations. The organization was founded in New Mexico 40 years ago and has innovated and expanded to meet the needs of the community.

The agency currently provides employment, vocational and life skills training, residential services, day services, and volunteer opportunities for people with disabilities and seniors. Adelante also provides a variety of services addressing hunger and providing resources for disadvantaged populations including assistive devices and Benefits Connection Center services.

