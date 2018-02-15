New Mexico governor praises lawmakers after legislature adjourns

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thirty days have come and gone at the state legislature in Santa Fe.

Lawmakers have cleared out after sending a little more than 100 bills up to the governor, along with a budget that didn’t need cutting for the first time in a while.

Democratic majority leaders really had nothing but positive things to say about working with the other side of the aisle this year, including with Gov. Susana Martinez.

“We saw with the governor’s State of the State it was very different in tone than it had been in the past, and I think that let more members feel a little more free to put faith that compromise could produce a result,” House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe) said.

This session saw a lot of bipartisan bills, many of them dealing with crime. Like stiffer sentences for felons caught with guns, and a measure that requires auto recyclers to report their purchases to the state to help crack down on the car theft epidemic.

Gov. Martinez didn’t get the tough measures she wanted, like the death penalty or three strikes expansion, but across the board she leaves her last session happy with the work of lawmakers.

“I am pleased that they took important steps to address crime in our state — pay raises for teachers, funding the important elements of our criminal justice system and put our fiscal house in strong order,” Gov. Martinez said.

The bipartisan $6.3 billion budget bill also included pay raises for State Police officers and state workers.

Another measure the governor specifically praised was a bill to set aside $40 million in capital outlay money for school security improvements. That was driven by the Aztec school shooting in December.

The governor did express disappointment that a measure to expand Baby Brianna’s Law did not get to her desk.

