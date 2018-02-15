New Mexico Dem Party hit by misconduct claims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic Party of New Mexico vice chair says she was a target of unwanted sexual advances by a party official who also is a Dona Ana County commissioner.

Neomi Martinez-Parra said in a letter Monday that she’s been a victim of inappropriate sexual misconduct by Dona Ana County Commissioner and Dona Ana County Central Committee member John Vasquez.

Martinez-Parra also wrote that she strongly disagreed with a proposal from New Mexico Democratic Party chairman Richard Ellenberg that she does not pursue a complaint in exchange for Vasquez resigning from a post.

Ellenberg says he didn’t mean to suggest Martinez-Parra should drop her claim. He says it’s up to the Dona Ana County Democratic Party to remove Vasquez.

Vasquez didn’t respond to emails and his voicemail was full.