Monster truck driver visits families at Ronald McDonald House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids from Ronald McDonald House got a big surprise Thursday.

Monster Jam’s Camden Murphy visited families to share stories about what it’s like to drive one of the biggest monster trucks in the world.

While Thursday’s visit was a big treat for the kids, Murphy says he’s the one who is inspired.

“It’s so amazing to meet these families because they’re going through some of the toughest times and to have something like the Ronald McDonald House to provide a home away from home for them and bring everyone together is really incredible,” Camden Murphy said.

Families have also been invited to attend Monster Jam’s opening night this weekend at Tingley Coliseum.

