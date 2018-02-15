Metro breaks dry-spell, finally gets rain, mountains get snow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After months of dry and unusually warm weather, New Mexicans can finally enjoy some rain and snow.

South of Tijeras in the East Mountains, it was a dicey morning commute on NM 337 as heavy snow covered the roadway.

In the higher elevations, Pajarito Mountain got five inches of powder overnight. Fence Lake in Cibola County picked up seven inches.

It was good news for Sipapu Ski Resort too, with a whopping 10 inches of new snow.

Meanwhile, Angel Fire was busy cleaning up five inches.

“We definitely need this,” said one man.

In many other areas, rain. Drivers on Coors near Paseo Del Norte Thursday morning maneuvered through the wet roads

People around the Metro dodged the on and off showers, but were glad to finally see some rain.

The Metro picked up more rain with this storm than it has in the past four months combined.

Even Metro businesses sounded off about the rain. Rustic Star in Nob Hill posted a picture with the caption “thank you, New Mexico.”

The last time the Metro saw any measurable rain was back in early October when it picked up 0.02 of an inch.