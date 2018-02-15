The wet storm system that brought rain across the state and high mountain snow will move out over the next 12 hours. We will hold on to some showers across southern New Mexico on Friday before a dry weekend. Another storm is on the way next week.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast x
