Local restaurant encourages community to spay, neuter, and eat great pasta!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Local iconic restaurant, M’Tucci’s, does more than just great food — they do great deeds. This weekend, they’re proving it again with a fundraising event to increase awareness and money for spaying and neutering pets.

Babes and Bullies will present the “Spay-ghetti and No Balls” lunch in observance of Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. The event will be held at M’tucci’s Moderno Italian Restaurant, and attendees are welcome to enjoy tasty food from the entire menu. Ten-percent of all proceeds from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (excluding alcohol) will go to Babes and Bullies. Plus there’s gluten free and vegetarian options.

Babes and Bullies sells a 2018 benefit calendar, which will be available for purchase at the event.

M’tucci’s has a commitment to the community and regularly hosts fundraising events, donates food to non-profits, and more.

For more information on the “Spay-ghetti and No Balls” event, visit their website.