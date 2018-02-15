Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: Rain and high mountain snow continues to fall over western and central NM this morning making for a slick morning commute in many areas. A few inches of additional snowfall is likely within the Jemez, San Juan and Sangre de Cristo Mountains today / snow levels rising to near 9000ft with afternoon warming. Mostly cloudy conditions will keep our afternoon highs a few degrees cooler than what we had Wednesday – expect mostly 50s, 60s (and 70s out east).

FRIDAY: An incoming cold front will drop temperatures across eastern NM while also helping to keep rain and snow showers alive across southern NM. Expect spotty to scattered showers (mostly in the form of rain) to pass northeast over southern and southeastern NM. A mostly to partly cloudy sky will blanket the state, keeping a lid on our afternoon highs (40s, 50s and 60s).

WEEKEND: Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return just in time for the weekend as rain and snow clears the state.