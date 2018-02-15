Josh “Pitbull” Torres is more than a boxer

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Local professional boxer, Josh “Pitbull” Torres is gearing up for his main event bout at Route 66 Casino Hotel on March 17 with Moris Rodriguez. Torres is coming into this fight with a lot hunger and drive, as he hasn’t been in the ring in a while but he is coming off of a TKO victory. Josh has also had more fuel added to the fire after training with a former world champion.

“I was in camp with Danny Garcia, helping him get ready for Brandon Rios. So, I have been sparring with an ex-world champion. It’s definitely uplifting and I am carrying in that momentum,” said Josh Torres. The Pitbull has headlined many fight cards in the past, but this one at Route 66 Casino has him more excited than any in the past.

“This one in particular is kind of special because the last time I fought there I was on the undercard for Holly Holm. So, I think it’s pretty cool to show these up and coming young fighters that if you keep working hard, you will go from the curtain raisers to then headlining it,” said Torres.

Josh holds a professional record of 16-6-2 and has been around the sport a long time. He has a lot on his plate now as a 28-year-old, as Torres is a husband with two kids, works full-time at a barber shop, and trains full-time as a boxer, but Torres is now even adding another profession to his resume and it’s in music.

“Actually I have been into music for many years. I have been writing poetry since I was in second grade you know, but I just recently released a music video, Christian rap, and I just want to spread a good message to the youth. I feel like I can reach a pretty broad audience in boxing, but if I can reach out to an even bigger crowd that’s what I am trying to do,” said Torres.

Torres just recently released a music video called “Way Up,” and it is a Christian rap song. Torres isn’t trying to be the next big thing in raping, but does enjoy sending out a positive message. He is more focused on his career in boxing, but Torres says who knows, maybe he could be rapping in the future. “I am used to people throwing punches at me. So, I don’t know how I would react just standing there performing a song, but you never know what God has planned,” said Torres.

To see the full music video, “Way Up,” click here.