Group prepares for BioPark Society trip to Australia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eighteen people signed up for the BioPark’s Epic Adventure to the Land Down Under.

The BioPark Society, the BioPark’s fundraising arm, set up a trip to Australia and Tasmania to see some of the region’s famous species up close.

Thursday night, those who signed up for the 13-day tour met to plan their trip.

“I admire Australia’s stance on taking care of their indigenous animals, the animals that are native to Australia… We are fortunate at the Albuquerque BioPark to have Tasmanian devils, wombats,” said Mary Ramsey, who is going on the trip.

The trip starts in Melbourne, then on to a wildlife park in Tasmania where creatures like wombats, platypuses, and Tasmanian devils live.

