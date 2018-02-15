Former CYFD employee accused of using position to extort man under investigation

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department is responsible for investigating people accused of harming children. Now a one-time CYFD employee is accused of using his position to extort someone the state agency was investigating.

It all began when Edgar San Martin was arrested in Los Lunas in February 2016. Deputies say his step-son showed up to school at Valencia Elementary School with belt marks on his back and bruises on his face.

San Martin was then arrested for child abuse at his home in the Meadowlake area near Los Lunas where he lived at the time. CYFD took four children from the home, and two children that were San Martin’s biological children were put in foster care.

He was then put in contact with Antonio Tapia, a social worker for CYFD. In this lawsuit filed by San Martin in Decemeber 2016, he claimed Tapia told him, “everything went well with the grand jury,” and no criminal charges would be filed.

However, he said Tapia then told him he had to undergo a psych exam that would cost $750. The exam was actually free.

San Martin said Tapia told him he could give him the cash at a gas station on Old Coors. San Martin said he told the CYFD worker he didn’t have the money, but Tapia said “he’d get things done” for $350.

When the father accused of abuse didn’t pay up, he said Tapia threatened to say bad things about him in court.

Although that lawsuit was settled, the Attorney General’s office found enough evidence to now charge Tapia for bribery, embezzlement and fraud.

CYFD said Tapia resigned in 2016 shortly before that lawsuit was filed.

The Attorney General’s office would not say if Antonio Tapia will be arrested or simply summonsed to court.

