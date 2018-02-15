Former Albuquerque officer still fighting to get job back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Controversial fired Albuquerque cop Jeremy Dear is once again fighting for his job.

Dear shot and killed 19-year-old Mary Hawkes in 2014.

The city fired him shortly after, saying Dear repeatedly failed to turn on his body camera even after being ordered to do so, and just settled with the Hawkes family for $5 million. 

The city’s personnel board voted to give Dear his job back, but a District Court judge recently ruled the city had every right to fire him.

Now Dear is taking his fight to the Court of Appeals, saying no one should be able to override the personnel board’s decision.

