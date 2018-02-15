Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Rain will continue across I-40 and southward this afternoon. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will see the action wind down today. A cold front will then move into northeast New Mexico tomorrow. This cold front will significantly drop temperatures across the Eastern Plains and it could trigger some snow along the east facing slopes of the central mountain chain.The rain and snow tomorrow will not be widespread, but the front could keep a few showers going in the mountains.

Meanwhile, the heavier rain will be focused in extreme southern New Mexico for tomorrow as a weather disturbance passes to the south. Places like T or C, Deming, Las Cruces, Alamogordo and Roswell will see the best shot at moderate to heavy rain for tomorrow.

Winds will then shift out of the southwest over the weekend. This will help temperatures warm back up and drier air will move back in. It will be breezy to windy across southern and eastern New Mexico for Saturday and Sunday before another weather disturbance moves in with more rain/snow chance for early next week.