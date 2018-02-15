ART “punch list” construction repair work spans most stations, surrounding areas

Related Coverage Mayor Keller: New problems could delay ART bus service for another year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers have no doubt noticed some of the continued construction work happening around some of the new Albuquerque Rapid Transit stations along Central Avenue.

While Mayor Tim Keller’s administration has mentioned issues at the Washington and Atrisco bus stations, all of the repair work isn’t isolated to just those two areas.

Contractors are in the process of fixing both major and minor work up and down Central at virtually every ART station.

“We call it the punch list work,” said Joanie Griffin, a spokeswoman for construction of the ART project.

That “punch list” work, spans numerous stations alongside areas surrounding the stations.

“We’ve got the construction crew, the engineering crew literally walking every square inch of the project, looking for anything that isn’t perfect,” said Griffin.

Anything that’s wrong is being fixed, according to Griffin.

Some of the heaviest lifting crews still need to take care of is at the Atrisco Boulevard station. Crews will soon reduce the number of traffic lanes around that ART station in order to tear out the concrete ART lane. Crews need to remove the slope that was built into the ART lane, so the buses can sit parallel with the station platform.

At the Washington station, crews recently laid new road paint to give the buses more room to get to the Washington station platform.

At Central and Louisiana, crews recently tore out the entire keystone or “monument” signage at the end of the bus stop after a driver smashed into it.

Along Central near Coors and near Washington, sidewalks are being repaired. Near Central and Cypress, crews are working on some street side gutters.

Near Central and Richmond, crews have replaced some of the concrete around sidewalks and gutters.

Bus landing pads at the Aliso station and the downtown library station have also been repaired with new concrete. There are several other projects, as well.

Seeing the repairs, some have wondered if the re-construction could be prevented. KRQE News 13 asked Griffin on Thursday.

“Is this just incompetency, or was this project just really rushed and pushed by the prior administration?” asked KRQE News 13 Reporter Chris McKee.

“None of the above, so when you build a nine mile construction project, that’s always going to be punch list work. it’s part of construction,” said Griffin. “This is all part of the normal construction process and it was planned for and we’ve been talking about the punch list work really for months now that this is coming and that’s really where we’re at.”

Griffin adds that none of the extra work is costing the city any extra money.

“All this corrective action that’s being done, the Washington station, the Atrisco station, all the punch list work, that is at no additional cost to the tax payer,” said Griffin.

Work to rebuild the bus lanes at the Atrisco Station was supposed to start Thursday, but was delayed to Monday because of rain. According to Griffin, the Atrisco project is likely the biggest repair project on the table and will take three weeks to complete.

