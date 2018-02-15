ART mistake confusing drivers along Central Avenue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Most drivers know never to park your car in front of a yellow curb, but in several areas along Central Avenue, there are painted parking spots and parking meters in front of yellow curbs.

“They didn’t have this [space] before [ART construction] so when we parked I got out and I almost said we need to move because it’s yellow. But then, it has a parking meter so it’s kinda confusing” said Janelle Garcia-Cole, who lives in Nob Hill.

There are two spots like this near Central and Carlisle and four spots at Central and I-25.

“Wasn’t anybody paying attention? Like, whoever’s in charge of this operation?” said Anthony Lopez, who also lives in Nob Hill.

Albuquerque Rapid Transit spokesperson Joanie Griffin says they can’t explain all of the confusing spots, but says at least one of those spots, at Central and Tulane, used to an ABQ Ride stop.

Griffin says the curb was never repainted, but people KRQE News 13 spoke with say the yellow curbs look freshly painted.

“I mean they just redid this. It looks pretty new,” said Garcia-Cole.

Another issue people have with the confusing spot at Central and Tulane is that it’s in a bad spot. Drivers say the parking spot it too close to the end of the sidewalk for drivers to make a right turn.

KRQE News 13 cameras saw several cars cutting through the parking spot to make a normal right turn. If a car was parked there, drivers would need to make a 90-degree turn.

The city says they’ll fix all the confusion soon, at no cost to taxpayers.

“I think it’s really unfortunate, I mean it’s a lot of money,” said Garcia-Cole.

Drivers will not be ticketed for parking at spots with yellow curbs as long as they have working parking meters.

