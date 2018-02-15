Albuquerque Police arrest suspect in home invasion

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in a home invasion that left his friend dead.

Police say 25-year-old Isaiah Marquez, his half-brother Juan Perdomo, and another man broke into a house near Gibson and I-25 Saturday night.

The homeowner’s son pulled a gun and shot Perdomo. Police say the men took off and left Perdomo to die in the middle of the street.

Marquez is now charged with aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

Police are still looking for the third suspect.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s