Albuquerque Police arrest suspect in home invasion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in a home invasion that left his friend dead.

Police say 25-year-old Isaiah Marquez, his half-brother Juan Perdomo, and another man broke into a house near Gibson and I-25 Saturday night.

The homeowner’s son pulled a gun and shot Perdomo. Police say the men took off and left Perdomo to die in the middle of the street.

Marquez is now charged with aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

Police are still looking for the third suspect.

