Advocate: Racism killed New Mexico early childhood ed bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of the New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops says he believes racism helped kill a proposal to expand early childhood education in the state.

Allen Sanchez, executive director of the group, said Wednesday that mainly wealthy whites opposed the plan that would have helped the state’s poor Hispanic and Native American children.

The constitutional amendment to increase annual distributions from the $17 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund to early childhood education programs would have gone to the voters in November. But the proposal died in the Senate Finance Committee after panel chair, Sen. John Arthur Smith, declined to give it a hearing.

Sanchez says the all-white Senate Democratic leadership could have brought the proposal to the whole Senate floor for a vote.