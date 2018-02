Vinyl records have made a huge revival from yesteryear. We spoke with one local music store owner who describes how he began to see this uphill trend. Nob Hill Music has a wide variety of vinyl records, CD’s and tapes. Steve Schroeder, the owner, talks about the different genres they have at the store and why he believes people are still buying records. For more visit nobhillmusic.com

