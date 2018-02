ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women dominated Utah State in Albuquerque and did the same in Logan, Utah Wednesday night in a 74-50 win. Tesha Buck and Lanaeh Bryan scored 13 points each for the Lobos in the win.

Jaisa Nunn had 12 points and 8 rebounds as six Lobos scored in double figures. With the win the Lobos improved to 20-7 overall and 8-6 in Mountain West Conference play. The Lobos will host Wyoming Wednesday.