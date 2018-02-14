UNM regents set to re-vote on Coach Davie’s suspension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is set to hold a re-vote on Coach Bob Davie’s suspension.

Davie was suspended for 30 days following claims that he made racist comments and interfered with a rape investigation of one of his players.

The Board of Regents voted to reject Davie’s appeal of his suspension Tuesday, but decided to have another vote after the first one was incorrectly held during a closed session.

The vote needs to be held in an open session.

There is no word on when the new vote will be held.

