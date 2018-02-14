U.S. Pairs Figure Skaters dedicate performance to Florida shooting victims

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 15: Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim of the United States competes during the Pair Skating Free Skating at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 15, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

USA’s Chris Knierim and Alexa Knierim performed with heavy hearts after hearing of Wednesday’s Florida school shooting. In an interview they said they dedicated their performance to the 17 victims.

