EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE)— State police say they’ve found the vehicle connected to the murder of a gas station clerk in Edgewood.

Investigators say a white truck was found Wednesday morning but didn’t say where.

Police say the robber somehow got into Michael Pelkey’s attendant booth Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses say Pelkey followed the robber outside where there was a confrontation and Pelkey was shot.

Details are limited as this is an ongoing investigation.

