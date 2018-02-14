This week Albuquerque is filled with aquatic romance and Valentine’s Day celebrations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — This week in Albuquerque is filled with aquatic romance and Valentine’s Day celebrations!
1. ABQLDF Latin Love Fest
- Details: Join in for the 7th Annual ABQ Latin Love Fest, at the beautiful Tablao Flamenco in the Historic Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town. Experience a wonderful night of music and dancing beginning at 8 p.m. with a basic salsa dance lesson followed by great music, performances, deserts, and drinks throughout the evening.
- Date and Time: Wednesday night, 8:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
- Location: Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town
- Price: $10
2. Adults-Only Valentine’s Day Tour: That’s A Moray!
- Details: Come out with your sweetie for a special adults-only night in the Aquarium. Indulge your animal instincts with the “That’s A Moray” guided tour, which will indulge your curiosity in the exotic, erotic and often curious romantic rituals of aquatic animals. Enjoy appetizers and adult beverages, and extend your experience with a delicious dinner in the romantic Shark Reef Cafe at 7:00.
- Date and Time: Wednesday night 5:30 – 7:30
- Location: ABQ BioPark Aquarium
- Price: $30-$50
3. Velo-Tine’s Bike Tour
- Details: Bored of the Chocolate-verses-flowers debate? This year there’s a new Valentine’s Day decision: cruiser or tandem? Join us for a memorable journey through some of Albuquerque’s most romantic locations, traditions, and scenery. Now in its seventh season, Velo-Tines is a unique bike tour designed for romantics at heart and travels to a selection of stunning locations in the Rio Grande Valley. Participants will enjoy spectacular landscapes, site tours, local wine and goodies, unique Valentine’s folklore, and New Mexican culture in a casual, intimate setting. This year romantic stops will include Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm, Casa Rondeña Winery, and Golden Crown Panaderia.
- Date and Time: Wednesday 1:30 – 5:30 p.m.
- Location: Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals ABQ
- Price: $65 or $60 BYOBike
4. Pre-Contact Valentine’s Dinner
- Details: Treat your valentine to romance rooted in centuries of legacy. Our award-winning culinary team will serve a customizable multi-course menu of pre-European-contact dishes, showcasing indigenous ingredients and flavors in a creative modern presentation.
- Date and Time: Wednesday night, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Location: Pueblo Harvest Cafe
- Price: $65
5. Heartbreak Drake Night
- Details: No Valentine, No Problem! Tap into your emotional side for and all-night Drake themed party dropping all of his tracks from beginning to end.
- Date and Time: Thursday, 9 p.m.
- Location: Sister Bar
- Price: $5-$10
6. Meet the Artists: Pueblo Pottery – Traditions with a Twist
- Details: Join Shumakolowa Native Arts in the Starbucks at Avanyu Plaza for a meet-and-greet with all five of the Pueblo potters who handcrafted the clay “Starbucks cups” on permanent display there. In addition to getting your exclusive pottery-inspired travel mug signed by the artists, you can shop each potter’s original artwork in an impressive trunk show right in the cafe.
- Date and Time: Saturday, 12-4 p.m.
- Location: Starbucks by the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
- Price: Free
7. USATF Indoor Championships
- Details: The USATF Indoor Championships is the final event of the Indoor Championship Series, which is a prestigious series of nationally televised USA Track & Field competitions featuring the very best track and field athletes from Team USA, the world’s #1 track team. Approximately 400 athletes will be competing for a total prize purse of $130,000 and U.S. athletes will be competing for the title of National Champion and will have the opportunity to qualify for 2018 World Indoor Championships.
- Date and Time: Friday – Sunday, times vary, all day
- Location: Albuquerque Convention Center
- Price: $5-$30
For more information, visit the ABQ365 website.