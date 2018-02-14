Stepfather accused of child abuse against 5-year-old boy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A stepfather is facing child abuse charges because of some alert school employees.

Staff at Lowell Elementary School noticed some facial bruising on a 5-year-old boy. When asked about it, the boy said his stepfather hits and kicks him.

The bruising was so severe the boy was taken to UNM Hospital to be examined. Doctors say they found bruising on the boy’s face, ear, neck, forearm, hairline, and thigh, and cuts on his face and cheek.

When they talked to the boy’s mom, she admitted her longtime boyfriend Sergio Andujo had struck her son, forces him to wear diapers and is “jealous of the boy.”

Andujo was arrested for six counts of child abuse. It’s unclear if mom will face charges in the case.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps