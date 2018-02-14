“Snowhill Xperience” teaches students to snowboard

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE)— Albuquerque students are gearing up for the ski season as snow begins to pick up in some parts of the state.

On Wednesday, NMX Sports hosted a “Snowhill Xperience” at Kennedy Middle School where they taught students the fundamentals of snowboarding.

The kids then got a chance to practice their skills on a three-foot high ramp.

“First try it’s scary but then the second try you get into it and it kinda gets scary but then it gets scary the second time a little bit,” said sixth-grader Kayla Atencio.

The non-profit holds several events like this throughout the year.

