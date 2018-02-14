Santa Fe mayor accused of sex crime, State Police respond

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shocking claim is being made against the mayor of Santa Fe. A citizen recently played a recording in Santa Fe’s city council accusing Mayor Javier Gonzales of a sex crime decades ago.

KRQE News 13 asked State Police if they’re investigating, and they had an interesting answer.

“I’d like to know if these allegations are true, that you sexually assaulted a member of your family,” Roger Rael asked during a Santa Fe city council meeting. “I don’t understand it when I hear about a sanctuary city and how our mayor intends to protect families and create a sanctuary city when the allegations going around are quite disturbing.”

The man even played part of an audio recording of what appears to be a family member of the woman, providing details of the damage caused by the alleged abuse.

So was there anything to the accusation?

In an email Tuesday, KRQE News 13 specifically asked State Police if they were investigating the mayor. Wednesday, State Police responded saying last week a woman came forward to report allegations that she had been sexually assaulted more than 35 years ago. State Police also said they will be moving forward with this investigation, but then oddly added they are not naming the alleged suspect because no charges have been filed.

City of Santa Fe spokesperson Matt Ross says this is a right-wing attack and that the mayor’s family also believes these accusations are baseless and that the relative has no credibility.

Gonzales was absent from Wednesday night’s council meeting. The city says he’s in Mexico on a long-planned work-trip.

It was just Tuesday when Gonzales announced he was dropping out of the lieutenant governor’s race because his heart’s not in it. His spokesperson denied it had anything to do with the investigation.

When asked if he would like to respond, Mayor Gonzales issued the following statement:

These reports are slanderous and hurtful to me and my family, and they are entirely without merit or truth. I have not seen a report or even been contacted by the State Police. It’s one more part of a disgusting political attack pushed by people like Roger Rael. These claims also aren’t new. They have been around since my divorce in attempts to hurt me and my kids. The courts determined they were false then and they are still false today. – Mayor Javier M. Gonzales

