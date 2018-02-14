Rio Rancho students host Valentine’s Day prom for seniors

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It wasn’t their high school prom, but a night to remember for some local seniors.

Thursday night, students at Mountain View Middle School in Rio Rancho hosted a Senior Citizen Prom to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

School senate members say they reached out to local retirement homes to invite people to come dance and have dinner.

“I thought it would be a good idea to give back, and remind them of when they were our age and having fun in middle school,” student Shannon Barba said.

Students say they got a lot of support from the school and community members. They hope they can host the event again next year.

