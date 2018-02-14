Regents will vote again on whether to hear Bob Davie’s suspension appeal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regents for the University of New Mexico voted Tuesday not to hear an appeal concerning a 30 day unpaid suspension for Lobos head football coach Bob Davie. That vote will have to be taken again.

The Regents did not have the vote in an open session and will have to reschedule to do so. A new time for the vote has not been announced. In the meantime, Davie continues to coach spring football and believes he will get a chance to finish it out. He said UNM told him that would be the case.

“It was communicated before when the suspension was told to me that it wouldn’t affect our football team, it wouldn’t affect our practice and they would do right, what was best for the kids.” The University decided to suspend Davie after an investigation into his program revealed stunning allegations of mistreatment of players and other wrongdoing.